LVMPD Updates Use Of Force Policy

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of use of force. As a part of that commitment, the LVMPD is publicizing the updated use of force policy. Some of the changes are highlighted below:

*40 mm Specialty Impact Weapon–In some cases, the low-lethality shotgun bean bag rounds have been ineffective on some subjects. In an ongoing effort to de-escalate violent situations and to keep officers safe, the LVMPD has deployed a new 40mm Specialty Impact Weapon. This is an intermediate force option when fired at a distance of five yards or more, and deadly force when fired at a distance of less than five yards.

*Discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle–In light of recent car ramming attacks that have been used in other parts of the United States and overseas, the LVMPD has updated its policy on discharging a firearm at or from a moving vehicle. The policy now reads, “It is the policy of this department that officers will not discharge a firearm at/from a moving vehicle unless it is absolutely necessary to preserve human life.”

*Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint (LVNR)–LVNR will no long be categorized as a low level option in the updated policy. All levels of the LVNR will be categorized as an intermediate or deadly use of force. To use the LVNR, an officer must be able to articulate that the subject had the intent to harm officers or others.

For additional information about these policy changes, or to review the complete LVMPD use of force policy, you can go to http://www.lvmpd.com/en-us/InternalOversightConstitutionalPolicing/Documents/Use-of-Force-Policy-2017.pdf.