Local Doctor Barred From Treating Medicaid And Medicare Patients

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas doctor, who was sentenced in July to three years of probation and seven days in jail for gross lewdness involving female patients, has been barred from treating Medicare and Medicaid patients.
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Wednesday Dr. Jorge Burgos is on a federal exclusion list that bars him from treating patients on government-supported health care.
Burgos pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges of inappropriately touching patients on July 27 under a plea bargain after multiple women came forward accusing him of molestation.
The verdict did not affect Burgos’ medical license, but the Nevada State Medical Board said at the time it was weighing whether he would be allowed to continue to practice medicine in the state without restrictions.
The board is continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.