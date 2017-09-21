Fire Displaces Four In Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – An electrical fire is being called the cause for a fire at a Southern Nevada condo.
The fire broke out around 5:40 p.m. at the Scottsdale Valley Condominiums, located at 2925 Wigwam Pkwy.
The first arriving engine crew saw smoke billowing from a three-story multi family condominium building. Firefighters located the fire in the third level loft area of one of the condo units. The fire was contained to the area of origin by the building’s fire sprinkler system and firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames before it could spread to any nearby units.
One firefighter was injured during the response and transported to Henderson Hospital where he was treated and released.
The people living inside the burned up unit were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms and evacuated the building safely. There were no injuries to any residents.
Five engine companies, two truck crews and two rescue units responded to the fire. A City of Henderson senior fire investigator, along with Henderson Police, Southwest Gas Corp., and NV Energy also responded to help secure the property.
Four adults and one cat were displaced from two condo units due to fire, smoke and water damage.
The cause of the electrical fire was determined to be accidental. The total estimated loss is $95,000.