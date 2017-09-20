Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Panel To Address Gambling And Pot Industry Interactions In Nevada

Filed Under: Gambling, marijuana, Nevad Gaming Policy Committee, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval
File photo of marijuana by David McNew / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has ordered a committee to make policy recommendations on the interactions between the state’s gambling and recreational marijuana industries.

Sandoval on Wednesday issued an executive order summoning the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee, which includes gambling regulators, casino representatives and others.

Nevada launched legal sales of recreational pot on July 1. The law only allows its consumption in private homes. It’s prohibited in casinos, bars, restaurants, parks, concerts and on any federal property.

Sandoval is calling on the committee to address whether events promoting the marijuana industry can be held on the premises of a casino-resort, as well as whether a gambling licensee can contract or have a business relationship with a person or company in the pot business.

The committee must make recommendations by June 2018.

 

