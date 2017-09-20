Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Stops De-Icer Use in Tainted Water Area

Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will stop using a road de-icer in parts of a mountain-side community outside Las Vegas after the product was linked to recent water contamination.

Las Vegas Valley Water District officials say the runoff from the salt-based de-icer entered the groundwater well and possibly caused an increase in chloride. The water became more corrosive as a result, causing it to leach lead from plumbing in some older homes.

Residents were warned on Monday of possible contamination after lead concentrations above the federal safety limit were found in water samples taken from three houses in a subdivision on Mount Charleston.

The state road crews will treat the highway with sand uphill from the affected area, but the same de-icer will continued to be used downhill.

