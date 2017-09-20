Nevada Health Link Hosting Open Enrollment Prep Rally

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nevada Health Link is hosting what it’s calling a “Prep Rally,” a way to get people ready for the fifth open enrollment period to sign up for health care.

Nevada Health Link invites community partners, stakeholders and elected officials to a “Prep Rally,” on Thursday, September 21 at The Suncoast Hotel and Casino. The goal of this by invitation only event is to update, inform and activate brokers, enrollment assistors, providers, navigators and stakeholders in preparation of the upcoming fifth Open Enrollment period, which starts November 1 and continues though December 15. With more than 11 percent of Nevadans currently without health insurance, Nevada Health Link strives to reach all eligible residents throughout the state, with special focus on under served populations to ensure Nevadans are assisted in making informed health insurance purchases.

The event will be Thursday, September 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. inside the Suncoast Hotel and Casino at 9090 Alta Drive, Las Vegas.

The event will also include an update on the Exchange health insurance marketplace including clarification on myth vs. fact regarding the ACA. Additionally, information about options for plans and in-person assistance services available through Nevada Health Link will be provided by Heather Korbulic, Executive Director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela, 10th District, will make remarks and will be joined by Nevada resident Simon Keith, one of the world’s longest living organ transplant recipients and the world’s first athlete to play a professional sport after undergoing a heart transplant. He will share his personal journey and how access to quality healthcare has made all the difference in his life.

This year’s open enrollment period for health insurance is just 45 days. It begins on November 1 and continues through December 15, 2017. Open Enrollment is also an opportunity for residents who currently have Exchange-based health insurance plans to shop for new plans that might better fit their circumstances and their families’ needs, which could result in decrease in average monthly insurance costs.