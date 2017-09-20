Henderson Mayor Hosting Monthly Community Meeting

HENDERSON (KXNT) – Henderson Mayor Debra March will host her third monthly “March On” community meeting on September 21 with a focus on programs and services just for seniors.
“There are many wonderful programs and services for seniors that are being offered by the City of Henderson and its community partners that we’ll be highlighting at my monthly ‘March On’ meeting,” said Mayor March. “We’ll be discussing senior safety tips, transportation options, senior recreation, energy assistance and an array of other informative topics,” Mayor March said.
The Mayor’s “March On” Serving Seniors will be held September 21 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Heritage Park Senior Facility, located at 300 S. Racetrack Rd. The event will cover a variety of topics important to Henderson’s senior community such as scam prevention, senior safety programs, Meals on Wheels, transportation services, senior recreation and much more. Free refreshments will be served. Presenters will include Henderson Parks and Recreation, the city’s police and fire departments, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada and NV Energy.
The Mayor’s monthly “March On” meetings are designed to encourage an open dialogue between neighbors and city leaders regarding issues of importance to those who live in Henderson. City staff and community partners will join Mayor March at each event to answer questions and provide information to residents.
Next month, residents are invited to join Mayor March for a walk in the park and free continental breakfast as part of October’s “March On” which will take place on October 10, from 10 a.m. tlo 11:30 a.m. at Cornerstone Park, located at 1600 Wigwam Pkwy.
“March On” meetings are held monthly at various times and locations around Henderson. For more information about dates, times, locations and topics for future “March On” community meetings, visit cityofhenderson.com/marchon.