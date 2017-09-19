Strip Pedestrian Bridge Connecting New York, New York; MGM Grand Reopening

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation or NDOT will re open the north pedestrian bridge at Tropicana Avenue (State Route 593) and Las Vegas Boulevard by noon, September 25. The refurbished concrete and steel structure links the New York-New York and MGM Grand hotel casinos.

The 23 year old pedestrian bridge received new escalators as well as low energy glass and air conditioning units to the elevators. Aesthetic improvements entailed new tempered glass and wind screens and polished aluminum composite material panel cladding plus new lighted hand railings.

Construction on the west and final pedestrian bridge will continue through December 29, with traffic control on going each Sunday night through Friday morning between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Resorts at the four intersection corners have a combined 15,000 hotel rooms. The pedestrian bridges serve roughly 130,000 visitors a day. The $30 million upgrade of all four bridges is being carefully phased and scheduled around large events, shows and conventions in cooperation with MGM Resorts International, Penn National Gaming, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Construction is scheduled to finish by year’s end.

This project greatly improves safety and efficiency of pedestrian traffic flows at one of the state’s busiest pedestrian corners. It also creates a sleek comtemporary look consistent with newer pedestrian bridge crossings along Las Vegas Boulevard, injecting some added glamour to the Strip.

