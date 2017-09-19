Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lead-Tainted Water Found In Mount Charleston Subdivision

(photo credit: Tate South/KXNT-CBS Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Residents in a mountain-side community outside Las Vegas are being warned that their water could be tainted with lead.

Lead concentrations above the federal safety limit were found in water samples taken from three houses in a subdivision on Mount Charleston.

Las Vegas Valley Water District spokesman Bronson Mack says the metal appears to be from lead pipe solder or plumbing components inside individual homes.

Mack says there is an increase in chloride in the source of the water that is “making the water more corrosive.”

Residents were encouraged to let their water run for a minute or two before use so any lead could be flushed out.

Mack says the potential for contamination appears to be limited to older homes.

 

 

 

