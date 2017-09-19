Las Vegas To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas City Council will recognize the charitable work of the Mexican Patriotic Committee as part of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Wednesday, September 20, City Council meeting that will begin following the 8:30 a.m. Redevelopment Agency meeting in council chambers, located at 495 S. Main Street.
The Mexican Patriotic Committee is a 501 C (3) non-profit foundation that organizes Cinco De Mayo events, Mexican Independence celebration and Christmas in the Barrio event.
Also, Councilman Stavros S. Anthony is scheduled to recognize National Preparedness Month. Every September awareness is brought to planning ahead for disasters and emergencies. The city’s Emergency Manager Carolyn Levering will be at the meeting to give tips on how to prepare for the emergency situations.
In addition, Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will recognized the efforts of the work that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is doing in safe guarding the city’s children from sexual predators.
Finally, the City Council will also recognize the city’s employee of the month at the meeting.