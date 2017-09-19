Commissioner Weekly Co-Hosting College Fair

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly will co-host the 18th Annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Recruitment Fair from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, at the Doolittle Community Center, located at 1950 J St.
“Anyone who may be interested in attending a historically black college or university is strongly encouraged to attend,” Commissioner Weekly said. “A college education opens many doors to professional success, and provides students with an invaluable experience,” Commissioner Weekly said.
Interested high school juniors and seniors are encouraged to attend with their parents. High school seniors should bring several copies of their high school transcript and other documents such as their ACT or SAT scores (if available), two letters of recommendation (if available) and a personal essay (optional), as they will be able to complete college applications and apply for scholarships during the event.
Students in their junior year of high school will have an opportunity to learn more about the colleges and universities represented at the event.
Representatives from more than 40 colleges and universities are expected at the fair including officials from Grambling State University, Hampton University and Spelman College. Students planning on attending the college fair may pre-register online at http://www.gotocollegefairs.com/Nevada. (Pre-registration is not required.)
For more information you can go to http://www.ucangotocollege.org.