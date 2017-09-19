Ask A Las Vegas Expert: Easy Breakfast Meals For Kids

By Heather Landon

Chef Darnell Harness is the owner of Dazzling Bistro, a local Las Vegas area food truck. He wanted to find a way to bring his food to more people and starting up his own food truck was the perfect option. He caters weddings, events and works with local schools in educating students on how to prepare healthy meals.

Chef Darnell Harness

Dazzling Bistro

6235 S. Pecos Road

Las Vegas, NV 89120

(702) 600-8150

www.dazzlingbistro.com

Making the step to own a food truck was a dream come true for Chef Harness. He now gets to take his culinary creations to more people throughout the Vegas Valley area. He loves taking classic recipes and giving them a new twist while mixing and matching flavors. Many of his creations are seasonally themed, based on the fresh fruits and vegetables available. Dazzling Bistro offers a variety of food, including handcrafted, elevated comfort foods that will delight and dazzle your taste buds.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Now chicken salad may not sound like a breakfast food, but with more and more households making sandwiches to go for breakfast. This is a great new option for kids going back to school. Don’t let that rotisserie chicken you bought last night go to waste.

Ingredients:

Cooked chicken

1 Fuji apple

1 cucumber

Mayonaise

White Pepper

Bread

Directions:

Cut up the chicken, dice one Fuji apple and one large cucumber. Fold in light mayonnaise into the ingredients and add garlic, onion and white pepper to taste. Create a sandwich with the salad and grill it up.

You can use this as an after school snack too. Chef Harness says this is a great way to sneak in fruits and vegetables without the kids even realizing it.

Virgin Spinach Daiquiri

Kids will love this one and not even realize it’s healthy for them. Chef Harness made the Virgin Spinach Daiquiri for a local school and said they loved it.

Ingredients

Baby spinach

Quarter of a lime

Grapes

Agave Nectar

Ice

Directions:

Use a blender to mix baby spinach, a quarter of a lime, green grapes, agave nectar and ice.

This recipe is great for pre- and post-workout beverages for student athletes.

Grilled Pineapple-Jicama Salsa with Cinnamon Pita Chips

Simple salsas are always a great addition to breakfast, especially with eggs. Grilled Pineapple-Jicama Salsa is a great way to stay hydrated and get the kids to eat fruits and veggies. Jicama is a root vegetable that tastes both tart and sweet with a similar texture to an apple. Here is the full recipe from Chef Harness:

Ingredients

1 ⅞ tbsp lime juice

1 ¼ tbsp olive oil

1 ¼ tbsp chopped cilantro

⅓ tsp kosher salt, to taste

⅓ tsp black pepper, to taste

1 ¼ cups pineapple chunks, fresh, diced and grilled

⅝ cups jicama, julienne

½ cup red onion, small diced

½ cup red bell pepper, small diced

1 ¼ tsp jalapenos, minced

Directions:

To make this salsa, whisk together the first five ingredients in a salad bowl. Add the next five ingredients and toss well. Adjust the seasoning to taste and refrigerate until ready to use. This salsa is great as a side to eggs for breakfast and with pita chips for an after school snack.

Preserved Herbs

We all have cabinets full of herbs or sometimes we go buy a bunch of fresh herbs to only need a teaspoon. Instead of throwing these items away, preserve the herbs with the kids, making it a family project. Have the older kids cut up the herbs and the younger ones place them in ice cube trays and fill with water. Freeze and save for later. You can use these for healthy recipes in the future, such as quick morning smoothies, flavored water or to spice up omelets.

Flavored Oils

Instead of cooking with plain oil or even butter, make up some fun flavored oils with the kids. You can either use fresh herbs, or use the ones frozen from the above listed tip. To make, mix oil, such as an olive oil and desired herbs together. These oils can be later used for cooking and bread dipping. You can use the oils to flavor up omelets or home-fries. For a quick and easy after school snack, make up some pasta and toss in the flavored oil.

