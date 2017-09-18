Vegas Welcome Sign Goes Blue For Pain Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – County commissioners and representatives from the U.S. Pain Foundation turned the lights on the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign blue on Monday for Pain Awareness Month.
“More than 100 million Americans live with chronic pain, and it’s the number one reason people to to the doctor,” Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said. “But even with this prevalence, chronic pain often goes ignored and under treated. This month we are coming together to bring increased awareness to the plight of pain patients, and encouraging those living with pain to talk to their doctors about the wide range of alternatives available to address their situation,” Sisolak said.
The U.S. Pain Foundation is the leading chronic pain advocacy organization in the country. The foundation focuses on protecting patient rights, enhancing access to effective care, advancing research, reducing the stigma sometimes associated with chronic pain, and promoting emotional and physical wellness.
More than 50 landmarks and buildings across the country are going blue in support of Pain Awareness Month, including the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the Los Angeles International Airport, and the world-famous Welcome sign in Las Vegas.
During a brief ceremony today, Commissioners and representatives from the U.S. Pain Foundation turned on blue light bulbs installed on the world famous “Welcome” sign. The lights are usually yellow. Like the famed Las Vegas Strip, the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign is in unincorporated Clark County.