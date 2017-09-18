Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

State Assemblyman Announces Secretary of State Bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A first-term Nevada state lawmaker from Las Vegas says he’ll run as a Democrat next year against the incumbent Republican secretary of state.

Assemblyman Nelson Araujo made the announcement Monday in a statement pointing to national political battles over voter identification and access.

Araujo quickly followed with endorsements from party leaders including former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and current Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has said she intends to seek re-election to the statewide office she won in 2014.

Cegavske previously served in the Nevada state Assembly and Senate.

She complied this year with a request for voter data for President Donald Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, without providing Social Security numbers or how people voted.

Cegavske announced in April she found three non-U.S. citizens voted in Nevada in the November 2016 election.

