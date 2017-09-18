Nightly Spaghetti Bowl Ramp Reductions Start Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce the Interstate 15 north bound to U.S. Highway 95 south bound ramp to one lane nightly from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting on the evening of September 19 and continuing through the morning of September 28. The Spaghetti Bowl ramp will re-open to its normal configuration during daytime hours.

The temporary ramp restriction is needed for bridge construction over Symphony Park Avenue as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Motorist should use caution while travelling through the work zone, or any work zones, watch for construction signs and take alternate routes if possible. You can also check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).

More cone zones will be in your way with nightly lane restrictions on U.S. 95 this week.

NDOT will be making upgrades to north bound U.S. 95 at Las Vegas Boulevard from September 19 through September 22, resulting in the following lane restrictions:

TUESDAY NIGHT-WEDNESDAY NIGHT

-There will be a double right-hand lane closure along north bound U.S. Highway 95 at Las Vegas Boulevard from 10 p.m., September 19, until 6 a.m., September 20.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT-THURSDAY MORNING

-There will be a FULL CLOSURE of north bound U.S. Highway 95 at Las Vegas Boulevard from 10 p.m., September 20, until 4 a.m., September 21.

THURSDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY MORNING

-There will be a double right-hand lane closure along north bound U.S. Highway 95 at Las Vegas Boulevard from 10 p.m., September 21, until 6 a.m., September 22.

The temporary closures are needed for installation of Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs as part of Project Neon.