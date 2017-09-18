Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

NHP Investigates 10th Motorcycle Fatality For 2017

Filed Under: 59 year old William Hoach, fatality, Harley Davidson, Motorcycle, Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), Pahrump
Fatal motorcycle accident in Las Vegas. (photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Preliminary investigation revealed that on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at around 1:17 p.m., a maroon 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west bound on SR 160 west of mile marker 18 in the right travel lane. The rider of the Harley lost control. As the roadway curved left, the Harley entered the north paved shoulder. The front of the Harley struck the guardrail fence and the rider was ejected.

The male ride who was later identified as 59 year old Pahrump resident, William Hoach, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

This crash marks NHP Southern Command’s 10th motorcycle fatality for 2017.

 

