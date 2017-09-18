Man Faces Arson Charge In Vegas House Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man was arrested by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Arson investigators after allegedly setting a fire inside a Las Vegas home late Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Las Vegas firefighters were called to a residence for a possible medical response to a home on Woven Sands Street (Durango/US 95) at 11:34 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they didn’t find a medical response, they did find what appeared to be where a fire was set in the residence. Firefighters requested arson investigators to respond.
Arson investigators talked to 25 year old Duane Smith, who as in the residence. After talking to him, Smith was arrested and charged with one count of first degree arson. Smith was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and charged.
The incident remains under investigation. Investigators are not releasing any additional information about the incident.
There were no injuries.