ICU Patients Moved After Sprinkler Error At Spring Valley Hospital

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas hospital says it had to move eight patients under intensive care after their rooms became damaged by a broken sprinkler head.

Spring Valley Hospital spokeswoman Gretchen Papez said that the patients were moved into other areas of the hospital Sunday and are receiving proper care.

Papez says several rooms damaged by the broken sprinkler are closed while staff determines the extent of the water leakage so they can be fully repaired.

 

 

 

