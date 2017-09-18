Conference On Homelessness Inviting Landlords and Home Developers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Owners and developers of rental properties in Southern Nevada are invited to a September 25 conference to learn about benefits and incentives available to landlords who partner with the community to help alleviate homelessness.
The Southern Nevada Continuum of Care’s Joint Housing Working Group with funding provided by the state and Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration are hosting the conference, which will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 25 in the ballroom at Palace Station, located at 2411 W. Sahara Avenue.
The conference, titled “The Money You’re Missing: A Summit to Introduce Supportive Housing Partnerships,” is free to attend.
Prospective attendees are asked to pre-register online at http://tinyurl.com/y76aanym.
The conference will feature presentations about homelessness in Southern Nevada, and incentive programs available to property owners who make units available to people experiencing homelessness. There will also be time for property owners to engage in an open discussion about homelessness and housing programs.
The goal of the conference is to educated owners and developers of rental properties about the resources available for supportive housing and ultimately increase the availability of rental units for vulnerable populations.
For more information about the conference call 702-455-5832.