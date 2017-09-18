Clark County Clerks To Fine Unlawful Weddings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County commissioners are looking to give county clerks the authority to fine people who perform marriage ceremonies without the state’s authorization in an effort to prevent fake marriages.
The commissioners will vote Tuesday to allow county clerks to fine fake wedding officiants up to $1,500 for each unlawful marriage they perform. County Clerk Lynn Goya says the money gathered from the fine will be added to the county’s general fund.
Early this year, state lawmakers made officiating a marriage without a license a fineable offense.
Goya says although unrecorded marriages are rare in the county, the change would allow her office to take action against violators quickly.
