North Las Vegas Police: Man Killed Trying to Stop Theft Suspect

Filed Under: good samaritan killed, Las Vegas news, North Las Vegas, theft suspect, West Lake Mead Avenue

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police say a man is dead after being struck by an SUV while trying to stop a theft suspect from getting away.

Police say the incident occurred Saturday morning at an AM/PM gas station on the 300 block of West Lake Mead Avenue near North 5th Street after a woman got back in the SUV after stealing items in the store.

Responding officers found the fatally injured man lying in the parking lot. He died at a hospital and his identity wasn’t released.

Police say they’re looking for a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee with California license plates and that there were two people in the vehicle. Authorities also released a surveillance image of the woman suspected in the crime.

