Governor Helps Mark Fiber Optic Service to Rural Beatty

Brian Sandoval file photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images

BEATTY, Nev. (AP) — The governor of Nevada joined local school, medical and electric utility officials marking the start of fiber-optic communications in a remote Nye County community where internet service had been spotty and slow.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said Friday in that providing high-speed data communications to Beatty will have long-range impacts ranging from education to medical care to economic development.

Beatty is about 120 miles northwest of Las Vegas, and about halfway between Pahrump and Tonopah.

The town has fewer than 1,000 residents and Beatty High School has about 125 students — who teachers say have had to overcome continual internet interruptions.

Local Doctor Michael Reiner says he was about to close the only medical clinic in Beatty but agreed to keep a provider there on a limited basis because fiber optic service can help provide virtual medical care.

