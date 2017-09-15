Vegas Man Convicted Of Receiving Child Porn

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man was convicted by a jury on Thursday for receipt of child pornography found on his laptop computer, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI’s Las Vegas Office, and Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to the indictment, in May 2013, 39 year old Frankie Allen Peraza received videos that depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the four day jury trial. Sentencing is set for December 21, 2017. At the time of sentencing, Peraza faces the maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In addition, he faces a term of supervised release and would be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elham Roohani and Alexandra Michael.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.