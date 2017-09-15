Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Halfway House Inmate Death Investigated as Suicide

Filed Under: Casa Grande Transitional Housing Facility, inmate death, Las Vegas news, Rodney Thomas James
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada prison officials say the death of a 50-year-old inmate at a halfway house in Las Vegas is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Friday that Rodney Thomas James was found about 3 a.m. Thursday in his room at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing Facility.

Officials say James was housed alone at the time, and had a bed sheet tied around his neck attached to an upper bunk. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

James who was nearing parole after serving more than a year of a 28- to 72-months sentence on a driving under the influence conviction in Douglas County.

An autopsy was planned, with Las Vegas police and prisons inspector general’s agents investigating.

