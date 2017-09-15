Southern Nevada Health District Offering Flu Shots

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Tis the season for the flu. The calendar is rolling into flu season and the Southern Nevada Health District is now offering flu immunizations at its clinics in the valley. This year, the Health District is offering the quadrivalent (four-strain) vaccine as well as the high-dose immunizations for people age 65 and older. Cost of the flu vaccine is covered by most insurance. For more information visit the Immunization Program’s Flu Vaccine Clinic page or you can call the clinic, 702-759-0850.
The Health District encourages everyone 6-months and older to get flu vaccinations. Some health care practices and pharmacies in the Las Vegas Valley are already offering flu vaccines to patients or patrons.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that flu vaccinations prevented 71,000 flu hospitalizations during the 2015-16 influenza season. In addition, the CDC estimates that the vaccine prevented 2.5 million flu-related medical visits and 5 million illnesses during the same flu season.
The Health District is offering flu shots at its clinics. Please arrive by 4 p.m. to allow time for processing:
*Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd.–Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
*East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 560 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite E12, Las Vegas–M-F, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
*Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic, 874 American Pacific Dr., Henderson–M-Th, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Closed daily 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
*Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite–Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
The Health District accepts most insurance plans. Not all immunizations are covered by insurance. Contact the Health District’s immunization clinic for information and current fee schedule.