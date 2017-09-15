Road Construction Planned For Next Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Beginning Monday get ready for more cone zones. This time, it’s not road work being done by NDOT.
Starting Monday, September 18, and continuing through the next 12 weeks, there will be construction of new roadway improvements to Washington Avenue between Rainbow and Decatur boulevards.
Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will generally be restricted to one lane in each direction on Washington.
Vegas Drive and U.S. 95 are recommended as alternative routes for east and west bound traffic.
Preliminary work was completed this spring, and consisted of improvements to sidewalk areas to meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and Southwest Gas and Las Vegas Valley Water District improvements. The current work consists of full depth removal and reconstruction of deteriorated areas of pavement, full width 2.5″ mill and overlay, and installation of new traffic delineation with median islands. Vehicle lanes will be reconfigured and bicycle lanes will be installed on Washington Avenue. Upon completion of the project, the roadway will have the appearance and ride quality of a new road.
Las Vegas Paving Corporation is the contractor. The city of Las Vegas is managing the project. Funding for this project is provided by the Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing.