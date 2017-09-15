Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Hidden Bullet Leads To Arrest In 2013 Homicide Of Vegas Actor

Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The discovery of a bullet that police say lodged in a plastic table where a former actor was shot and killed in 2013 has led to the arrest of a 57-year-old Las Vegas woman on murder and conspiracy charges.

Nobody realized the .38-caliber bullet was in the table until the son of the slain man, Charles Thomas Deishley, heard it rattle when he moved the table in June.

Police traced the bullet to a gun registered to Kelleen Cota, who was arrested Thursday.

Records show that Cota and two other people, Janette Anais Martinez and James Anthony Martinez-Amador, were previously charged in state court with siphoning almost $1 million from Deishley’s financial accounts.

Cota is due in court on Monday.

Her lawyer in the fraud case didn’t immediately respond Friday to messages.

 

 

 

