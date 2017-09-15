Henderson Names New Police Chief

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – They’ll be a new law enforcement leader in Henderson and she hails from Texas.

Henderson City Manager Bob Murnane on Friday announced that Deputy Chief LaTesha Watson of the Arlington, Texas Police Department has been selected as Henderson’s new Police Chief, subject to ratification by the Mayor and City Council.

“LaTesha Watson brings proven leadership skills, extensive law enforcement experience and a vision for building on the success of the Henderson Police Department to the role of Police Chief. As the next leader of our police force, her number one job will be making sure Henderson remains one of the safest cities in America,” said Murnane. “We look forward to welcoming her to Henderson and to the innovative new ideas she will bring to the department from her more than two decades in the law enforcement field and stong academic background,” Murnane said.

No official start date for Watson has been announced. The Mayor and City Council will be asked to ratify Watson’s selection at an upcoming City Council meeting before she can assume the official title of Police Chief.

Watson began her law enforcement career in 1994 with the Hutchins Police Department in Hutchins, Texas and worked for the Lewisville Police Department in Lewisville, Texas before joining the Arlington, Texas Police Department in 2002. She was named Deputy Chief in 2014, becoming the youngest person to hold that position in the history of the Arlington Police Department.

In addition to her law enforcement experience, Watson has a strong academic background that includes earning a Ph.D. in Management and Organizational Leadership, a Master of Science in Criminology and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. She is also an accomplished researcher who has studied police management, the history of policing and diversity issues in law enforcement.

The search for the Henderson Police Chief was launched in June of this year and nearly 90 applicants were screened for the position.