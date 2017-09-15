Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Democrat Lee Announces Bid for Congress Seat Rosen Leaving

Filed Under: 3rd Congressional District, Jacky Rosen, ruben kihuen, Susie Lee
Jacky Rosen, Democratic candidate for Nevadas 3rd Congressional district, speaks to campaign volunteers at a campaign office in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 5 , 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas education advocate and philanthropist who failed in a bid for Congress in 2016 says she’ll run again next year for the seat being vacated by Democratic Congresswoman Jacky Rosen.

Susie Lee announced her candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District seat with an email statement describing 20 years of community service including work opening a homeless shelter and founding an after-school program for at-risk children.

Lee drew about 21 percent of the Democratic primary vote last year and placed third behind Ruben Kihuen and Lucy Flores in a competitive race for another of Nevada’s four congressional seats. Kihuen went on to win the November election.

Businessman and political novice Jack Love has also announced he’ll run as a Democrat for the 3rd District seat that Rosen is leaving to run for U.S. Senate.

