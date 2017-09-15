Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Deadly Las Vegas Shooting Prompts Homicide Investigation

File photo of a gun. (credit: George Frey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police began a homicide investigation after a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times near downtown Las Vegas and died at the hospital.

Police arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the deadly Thursday night shooting.

Police say the male suspect was located near the scene and was involved in a physical altercation with the victim before the shooting occurred.

Authorities have not named the victim.

Police say an officer on a motorcycle was injured from a crash while responding to the scene.

 

 

