Deadly Las Vegas Shooting Prompts Homicide Investigation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police began a homicide investigation after a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times near downtown Las Vegas and died at the hospital.
Police arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the deadly Thursday night shooting.
Police say the male suspect was located near the scene and was involved in a physical altercation with the victim before the shooting occurred.
Authorities have not named the victim.
Police say an officer on a motorcycle was injured from a crash while responding to the scene.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.