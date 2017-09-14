Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Waterspout Touches Down on Lake Tahoe

Filed Under: lake tahoe, National Weather Service, Nevada news, waterspout

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a waterspout has been observed over Lake Tahoe amid severe weather that led to a tornado warning for several northeastern California counties and Carson City in western Nevada.

The Reno weather office says the waterspout made contact with the lake at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday and numerous spotter photos show its well-defined spray ring on the surface.

Meteorologists issued the tornado warning during another brief round of thunderstorms over the northern Sierra Nevada.

A fall-like cold front is expected Thursday, bringing gusty winds and a chance of showers, followed by a stronger front early next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen