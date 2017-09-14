SNAP Experience Challenges People To Live On $4 A Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The SNAP Experience kicked off on Hunger Action Day (September 14) and challenges people to spend no more than $28 on food during a seven-day period.
Participants are supposed to get an idea of what it’s like to try and live on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), formerly known as Food Stamps.
About 440,000 Nevadans rely on SNAP benefits. The SNAP Experience raises awareness about the benefits of SNAP in vulnerable households, but also highlights the challenges of eating nutritious food on a very limited budget.
For one week, participants should spend no more than $4 per day on food (or $28 per week) declining items that are not available to individuals dependent on SNAP, such as free meals, prepared foods, alcohol and fast food.
Nevada legislators, including Assemblywomen Dina Neal, Brittney Miller and Senator Yvanna Cancela, have already registered to participate. Past participants include mixed martial artist and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.
Participants are asked to share their experience on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or on personal blogs.
During the course of the seven days, participants are encouraged to publish at least three public posts with the hashtag #snapexp and tag Three Square (@ThreeSquareLV).