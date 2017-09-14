Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mesquite Authorizes Lawsuit Against Nevada School District

File photo of a classroom. (credit: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Mesquite City Council authorized a lawsuit against a southern Nevada school district claiming it inadequately funded the city’s rural schools.

Council members of the Nevada city located near Arizona’s northwest corner voted Tuesday to sue the Clark County School District on behalf of two elementary schools.

City officials say the district is not following provisions in the state’s reorganization law that require rural school funding to be proportionate to the funding before reorganization. The 2015 law required the district that covers 8,000 square miles (21,000 square kilometers) to decentralize and transfer more decision-making power.

District officials say they have reviewed the law to help ensure the district is in compliance.

City attorney Bob Sweetin says he plans to file the complaint by Monday.

 

 

 

