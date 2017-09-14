Local Woman Arrested Accused Of Murdering Actor

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On December 9, 2013 at around 1:45 p.m. LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to a home located in the 2800 block of Alta Drive to do a welfare check. Officers located a man, later identified as 70-year-old Charles Thomas Deishley, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
In August, 2016, Kelleen Cota, Janette Martinez, and James Martinez-Amador were indicted for a variety of financial crimes against Deishley. The three faced charges of racketeering, embezzlement, forgery, obtaining money under false pretenses and grand larceny.
As a result of the investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section, an arrest warrant for murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder was issued in September, 2017 for 57-year old Kelleen Cota in connection with the murder of Charles Deishley. On September 14, 2017 the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located Cota at a residence in the 3100 block of Bel Air Drive where she was taken into custody without incident.
The Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) is a Federal Bureau of Investigation led, multi-jurisdictional task force staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It’s comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.