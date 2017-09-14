69th Annual Emmy Awards: 69 Seconds With Phil Keoghan

In honor of the 69th Emmy Awards, CBS sat down with Phil Keoghan, host of the Emmy nominated The Amazing Race for a speed round of questions from the last movie he saw to the best piece of advice he’s ever received and more!

What’s the most beautiful place you have ever shot The Amazing Race?

It’s almost impossible to pick the most beautiful place on Amazing Race because just when you think you’ve seen it all, just when you think you’ve had the perfect day on Amazing Race, another one comes along.

What’s your favorite thing about The Amazing Race?

My favorite thing about The Amazing Race is seeing people take on a challenge. I love to see people pushing themselves.

What’s one place in the world that you’d like to check out?

I have a lot of places that I would love to go to. Anywhere new and different for me, that’s where I want to go.

What’s the last movie you saw in theaters?

The last movie I saw in a theater was Dunkirk, so powerful. I really felt that I was on the beach.

What’s one word to describe Phil Keoghan the host?

Well, what I would like the one word to be might be very different from what people might think. But if I could pick one word it would be “warm.”

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

It’s not about being right, it’s about being effective.

What would you tell 19-year-old Phil?

I would say to 19 year old Phil – remember that when you’re transmitting, you can’t receive.

Be sure to tune in to the 69th Emmy Awards on September 17th at 5 PM PT/8 PM EST on CBS.