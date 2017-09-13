UNLV Libraries Receive Two Grants

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The University of Nevada, Las Vegas University Libraries recently received two grants totaling $54,900 from the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial to fund digitization projects in Special Collections and Archive’s.

The first grant, for $49,400, will fund the digitization of the Las Vegas Age, which ran from 1905-1947, and the region’s first newspaper, the Las Vegas Times, which ran from 1905-1906. The grant will be used to create an online, searchable versions of the two newspapers through the University Libraries website.

“These newspapers are of great historical value for the City of Las Vegas and give a glimpse of what was happening during the early years of Las Vegas,” said Michelle Light, director of Special Collections and Archives. “By adding these historical newspapers to our online collections, we will be able to make them available to researchers around the world and preserve key documents chronicling the history of our community,” Light said.

The UNLV University Libraries is a leader in preserving and digitizing historical Nevada newspapers, having served as the lead institution for Nevada’s participation in the National Digital Newspaper Program funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Through this project, the University Libraries received two grants totaling $521,000 and Digital Collections has coordinated the digitization of more than 100,000 pages of historical Nevada newspapers that are now available through the Library of Congress’ Chronicling America website.

The second grant, for $5,500 will be used to digitize the minutes from the City of Las Vegas Commission from 1911-1960, as well as city ordinances from 1911-1958. These records would then be made available to researchers and the public through the University Libraries website.

“The City of Las Vegas Commission minutes and city ordinances are a significant historical record for a wide variety of political, business, and community activities in Las Vegas during the first 50 years after incorporation,” said Cory Lampert, head of Digital Collections. “They provide insight into the governmental issues that impacted early Las Vegans and will help fill in details about the development of our city,” said Lampert.

Funds will be used to hire student assistants who will review the records to ensure they can easily be discovered by researchers. Both projects are slated to be completed in mid-2018.