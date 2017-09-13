Nevada Looking To Become Home Of Second Amazon Headquarters

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Brian Sandoval says Nevada is looking to become the future site for Amazon’s second headquarters.
State economic development officials are putting together a proposal to draw in the giant online retailer. Amazon announced last week that it will spend $5 billion on the construction and operation of its new location called Amazon HQ2. The facility would house up to 50,000 full-time employees.
Sandoval said Tuesday that Amazon already has a huge presence in the state and thinks officials would be interested in future expansion in Nevada.
The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance previously said it would work with members of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development on the Amazon proposal.
