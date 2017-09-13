Nevada Gets Millions In Additional Transportation Funds

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) secured $21.6 million in additional federal highway spending authority through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) redistribution of fiscal year end funds. The added spending authority will help fund road projects throughout the state, including improvements to Interstate 15 and the U.S. 93 Garnet Interchange in Southern Nevada.

Known as August redistribution, the FHWA annually reassigns transportation funding authority from states unable to utilize the full amount of funding originally authorized to them, as well as from federal transportation grant and loan programs that were underutilized in the current fiscal year. The funds are then redistributed to states demonstrating projects which are ready to go and meet all federal funding requirements. To qualify, NDOT demonstrated that it will fully utilize federal transportation funds authorized to Nevada in fiscal year 2017, as well as demonstrated current projects which fit all requirements for receiving additional federal funding redistribution. In the last 14 years, NDOT has been able to secure more than $202 million in additional obligation authority and funds for use on vital Nevada transportation projects.

“Our priority is providing a transportation system that keeps Nevada safe and connected while still making the most efficient and responsible use of taxpayer money,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “This is a testament to the work of the department’s financial management staff. We strive to continually utilize all available transportation funding, putting more federal dollars to work in Nevada,” said Malfabon.

Information on major NDOT road projects is available at Nevadadot.com. All planned state and regional road projects are available for viewing at estip.nevadadot.com.

Also the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be repairing bridge spalls along south bound U.S. Highway 95 from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. nightly, September 22 through September 25 in Las Vegas, resulting in the following lane restrictions:

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

*NDOT will close the two inside lanes along south bound U.S. Highway 95 between Stewart Avenue and Boulder Highway from 9 p.m., September 22 until 4 a.m., September 23.

SUNDAY-MONDAY

*NDOT will close the two inside lanes along south bound U.S. Highway 95 between Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway from 9 p.m., September 24 until 4 a.m., September 25.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes if you can.