Local Performers To Greet Passengers Arriving At McCarran

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 17: Mariachi Los Comperos performs onstage during the 2008 ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on August 17, 2008 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
File photo of a Mariachi band (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – McCarran International Airport will kick off the busy Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend by welcoming passengers to Las Vegas with special performances by Mariachi Oro Del Rancho and Ballet Folklore Sol de Rancho.

This is scheduled to take place Friday, September 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Presented as part of the airport’s Voices of Vegas music program, the 15-member student mariachi band from Rancho High School will return to McCarran for a third year of greeting passengers who have arrived directly from Mexico for El Grito weekend. New this year will be an accompanying ballet folklorico dance performance by their class mates, outfitted in costumes that reflect the traditional culture of Mexico.

While McCarran traditionally sees a spike in activity associated with Mexican Independence Day, also known as El Grito weekend, there is strong year-round interest in Las Vegas from south of the border. Mexico annually ranks as the second-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas.

From Thursday through Monday,  a total of 52 commercial flights will fly directly between Mexico and McCarran International Airport, including 16 charter flights added specifically for this holiday weekend. Mexican air carriers AeroMexico, Interjet, VivaAerobus, and Volaris are expected to transport more than 7,000 passengers to and from Las Vegas over the course of the weekend. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority research indicates international travelers stay longer and spend an average of 80 percent more per trip, meaning these added flights will greatly benefit the local economy.

