Las Vegas Area Awarded Over $2.8M for Anti-Terrorism Efforts

Filed Under: anti-terrorism funding, Las Vegas news, ruben kihuen
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The federal government has awarded the Las Vegas area more than $2.8 million for anti-terrorism efforts.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen on Tuesday announced the grant from the Department of Homeland Security’s Urban Area Security Initiative.

Kihuen says federal program will give Las Vegas “the tools to prevent, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism.”

The Las Vegas area has previously spent the money on training and equipment for bomb and hazardous-material squads.

Grants are awarded to the highest-ranked urban areas on a list determined by risk of terrorist threats, infrastructure and other factors.

The program could see changes in the upcoming months. President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would significantly cut cash for the program for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and require cities to pay 25 percent of the grants.

