Henderson Seeks Donations To Help ‘Harvey’ Victims

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson is launching a “Henderson Helps Houston” donation drive to collect needed household items to assist the survivors of Hurricane Harvey.
Community members are being asked to open their hearts and wallets and donate toiletries, cleaning supplies and disposable diapers to help victims of the storm who are struggling to recover.
“We know our community has a giant heart and we are launching ‘Henderson Helps Houston’ to collect toiletries, cleaning supplies and disposable diapers for families who are the victims of Hurricane Harvey. We are kicking off the donation drive September 15 and will be collecting items until September 21. We will then send all of the donated items to the City of Houston for distribution to victims in need,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March.
The donation drive will begin on Friday, September 15 at the Henderson Pavilion’s 15th Anniversary Concert featuring Green Sky Blue Grass and will conclude on Thursday, September 21 at Mayor March’s “March On” event at the Heritage Park Senior Facility.
Donation bins will be placed at the Henderson Pavilion, city recreation centers and City Hall. Donated items will be accepted at the following locations and times:
-Henderson Pavilion Sept. 15 10 a.m-9 p.m.
-Black Mountain Recreation Center Sept. 15-21 During regular center hours
-Downtown Recreation Center Sept. 15-21 During regular center hours
-Henderson MultiGenerational Center Sept. 15-21 During regular center hours
-Heritage Park Senior Facility Sept. 15-21 During regular center hours
-Silver Springs Recreation Center Sept. 15-21 During regular center hours
-Valley View Recreation Center Sept. 15-21 During regular center hours
-Whitney Ranch Recreation Center Sept. 15-21 During regular center hours
-Henderson City Hall Sept. 15-21 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.