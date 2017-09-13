Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Seeks Donations To Help ‘Harvey’ Victims

Arthur Kolten, 96, center, was rescued by volunteers in a motor boat from his flooded home in the Meyerland neighborhood after Hurricane Harvey inundated the area August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson is launching a “Henderson Helps Houston” donation drive to collect needed household items to assist the survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

Community members are being asked to open their hearts and wallets and donate toiletries, cleaning supplies and disposable diapers to help victims of the storm who are struggling to recover.

“We know our community has a giant heart and we are launching ‘Henderson Helps Houston’ to collect toiletries, cleaning supplies and disposable diapers for families who are the victims of Hurricane Harvey. We are kicking off the donation drive September 15 and will be collecting items until September 21. We will then send all of the donated items to the City of Houston for distribution to victims in need,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March.

The donation drive will begin on Friday, September 15 at the Henderson Pavilion’s 15th Anniversary Concert featuring Green Sky Blue Grass and will conclude on Thursday, September 21 at Mayor March’s “March On” event at the Heritage Park Senior Facility.

Donation bins will be placed at the Henderson Pavilion, city recreation centers and City Hall. Donated items will be accepted at the following locations and times:

-Henderson Pavilion  Sept. 15  10 a.m-9 p.m.

-Black Mountain Recreation Center  Sept. 15-21  During regular center hours

-Downtown Recreation Center  Sept. 15-21 During regular center hours

-Henderson MultiGenerational Center  Sept. 15-21  During regular center hours

-Heritage Park Senior Facility  Sept. 15-21  During regular center hours

-Silver Springs Recreation Center  Sept. 15-21  During regular center hours

-Valley View Recreation Center  Sept. 15-21  During regular center hours

-Whitney Ranch Recreation Center  Sept. 15-21 During regular center hours

-Henderson City Hall  Sept. 15-21 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

