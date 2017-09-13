AAA: State Paying Highest Gas Prices Since 2015

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nevada doesn’t depend on the Gulf Coast to supply its gasoline, but gas prices still spiked this month in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The storm, which temporarily shut down 25 percent of U.S. refining capacity as it flooded Houston, drove the national average price of gasoline up nearly 35 cents.
In Nevada prices jumped by double-digits, settling at an average of $2.81 per gallon of regular gasoline. Drivers in Reno are paying the most, with prices jumping 17 cents in a month to about $3.17 per gallon, the price most drivers in California are paying since AAA’s last survey on August 9.
“An incident as severe as Harvey will have a big impact on the global supply chain, even if that region doesn’t supply Nevada’s gas,” AAA Nevada spokesman Michael Blasky said. “Combined with strong summer travel demand on the West Coast, it means motorists in Nevada are seeing the highest gas prices in two years,” Blasky said.
In Las Vegas, prices jumped about 19 cents to $2.73 per gallon. Last month, Las Vegas drivers were paying $2.54; a year ago they were paying about $2.43 per gallon.
But there’s good news on the horizon. Prices held steady over the last five days, stabilizing as Houston refineries returned to production.
“Gas prices historically fall after Labor Day, so drivers should expect to pay lower prices unless there’s another disruption in the oil market,” Blasky said.