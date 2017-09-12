Henderson School Building Outdoor Garden Classroom

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson is teaming up with the LandWell Company, Green Our Planet and area residents to build an outdoor garden classroom at Edna F. Hinman Elementary School to give students a hand-on education about healthy foods and real-world earth science lessons.

The addition of the garden will provide students from the historic Pittman neighborhood with access to fresh produce as well as offer new learning opportunities surrounding healthy foods that are locally grown. The outdoor garden classroom teaches students all aspects of gardening, from planting to tending to harvesting. Students will also learn about ecology, water and life cycles, gardening tricks to help crops perform to their full potential and business plan creation for crops harvested.

The Hinman elemenary School outdoor garden classroom is one of the food and health strategies identified in the City of Henderson’s Pittman Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. The Pittman neighborhood revitalization effort is part of the “Invest Health” initiative, a national progam designed to improve cities through better health.

“Last December, we hosted neighborhood meetings in Pittman and we heard that residents want continued health and safety initiatives in their community,” said Stephanie Garica-Vause, City of Henderson’s Director of Community Development and Services. “The creaton of the Hinman garden classroom is the first tangible result of the planning work and community collaboration taking place to better address those and other important issues in Pittman. I am thrilled to be part of the team creating positive change and improving access to health food for local kids,” she said.

Parents, teachers, students and any member of the community who would like to volunteer are encouraged to come out to Hinman Elementary School on September 16 at 9 a.m. Volunteers should wear work clothes, closed toe shoes, sun protection and bring plenty of water. Work gloves and tools will be provided. The project will be building brick beds, planting trees and spreading soil and gravel. If you’re interested, contact Sarah Russell at 703-927-9205 or via email at: sarahr@greenourplanet.or.