Heidi Harris: Taco Bell Shooting

Over the weekend a robber in Clevland got a huge surprise to find that 3 of the 5 employees who worked the overnight shift were armed. The robber ultimately died from his injuries and no arrests have been made, Taco Bell is offering counseling to its employees. No word yet if Taco Bell has plans to fire the 3 employees who were armed.
Heidi related this to the recent overnight shooting at a 7-11 where the owner shot at customers who were possibly there to cause a problem. Heidi states that clerks and owners of these types of businesses are getting tired of having these issues continually pop up at their stores.