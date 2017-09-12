Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Taco Bell Shooting

By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Armed Employee, ccw, Heidi Harris Show, Robber, shooting, Taco Bell

Over the weekend a robber in Clevland got a huge surprise to find that 3 of the 5 employees who worked the overnight shift were armed.  The robber ultimately died from his injuries and no arrests have been made, Taco Bell is offering counseling to its employees.  No word yet if Taco Bell has plans to fire the 3 employees who were armed.

Heidi related this to the recent overnight shooting at a 7-11 where the owner shot at customers who were possibly there to cause a problem.  Heidi states that clerks and owners of these types of businesses are getting tired of having these issues continually pop up at their stores.

 

More from Heidi Harris
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen