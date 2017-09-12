Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall

Las Vegas is an international blend of cultures and one of the best places to celebrate Oktoberfest. With over 300,000 residents of German heritage with its own social club, the celebration officially begins Sept. 16 and continues through October. Whether of German descent or just love everything German, there are events and places to capture the sounds, tastes and culture. Fun fact: Oktoberfest has been celebrated in Europe since the Middle Ages and Southern Nevada continues the tradition.

14th annual Oktoberfest

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

4510 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, Nevada 89169

(702) 853-2337

www.hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Dates: Sept. 15, 2017 to Oct. 31, 2017

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas will hold its 14th annual Oktoberfest for six fun filled weeks. Featuring its famous Oktoberfestbier, other brews are available as well as German food, games and entertainment. Specialities include Apfelschnaps (apple schnapps), Paniertes Jagerschnitzel, breaded schniztel (Hunter Style) and pork shanks. When a guest orders a shot, a Hofbrauhaus shot person spanks them. Last year over 4,500 guests took a spanking. Parking is complementary and events are listed on its website.

Beerfest

Golden Nugget

129 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 385-7111

www.goldennugget.com

Date: Sept. 16 through Sept. 17, 2017 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Golden Nugget will host its eight annual Beerfest with two days of celebration. Festivities will begin Saturday night in the Grand Event Center with award-winning beers paired with beer-inspired food and live entertainment. This is a ticketed event. The Beerfest Pool Party continues on Sunday afternoon at The Tank with free admission. Food and over 90 beers are available for purchase as the celebration continues.

German-American Social Club of Nevada

1110 E. Lake Mead Blvd.

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

(702) 649-8503

www.facebook.com/GASCONVegas

Started in 1971, the German-American Social Club of Nevada has been serving traditional German fare since 1981 in its location. The club shares German traditions, culture and heritage. It holds one of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations over several days with food, beer, entertainment and dance in a festival atmosphere.

Ellis Island Casino and Brewery

4178 Koval Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 733-8901

www.ellisislandcasino.com

Ellis Island Casino and Brewery is favorite place to celebrate Oktoberfest with is famous micro brewery and karaoke lounge. The brewery will offer its Oktoberfest beer as well as light, IPAs, weiss, stout and amber. There is also hard root beer and mixed cocktails. The karaoke lounge features a state-of-the art-sound system and over 10,000 songs to choose from with a beer (or cocktail) to enjoy. Parking is complementary.

Oktoberfest by Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

Reynolds Hall

361 Symphony Park Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

(702) 749-2000

www.lvphil.org

Date: Oct. 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will present Oktoberfest – Cabrera Conducts Beethoven, Mozart and Bruckner. Three masters will be showcased in this striking program that combines some of the most prolific composers. Clarinetist Cory Tiffin will step into the spotlight with Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto. The pre-concert conversation will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Ticket prices range from $30 to $109 dollars and parking is complementary.

