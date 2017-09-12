Four Charged For Multiple Armored Car Heist

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Three men and one woman, who were arrested on September 8 in connection with a series of violent armored vehicle robberies that happened in Las Vegas and Henderson, made their initial appearances in federal court Monday, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI’s Las Vegas Office, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Acting Chief Todd Peters for the Henderson Police Department.

30 year old Trayvale Harrison, of Barstow, California, 22 year old Phillip Shiel, of Los Angeles, 35 year old Randel Burge, and 34 year old Ianthe Rowland, both of Las Vegas, are each charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Also, Harrison, Burge, and Rowland are charged with four more counts of interference with commerce by robbery. The defendants made their initial appearances before U.S District Magistrate Judge Carl W. Hoffman. Harrison, Shiel, and Burge were detained and Rowland was released with conditions.

According to a criminal complaint, the defendants allegedly conspired to rob armored vehicles in Las Vegas and Henderson. The first robbery took place on June 5, at the Green Valley Grocery at 5324 South Fort Apache Road. An armed man told a Loomis armored truck guard to drop the money bags as the guard exited the store. The guard complied and the robber fled with the money bag. One month later, on July 5, two men wearing masks and armed with firearms robbed a Garda armored vehicle in front of a Walmart at 490 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The robbers told the guard “drop the bags, drop the bags!” to which the guard complied. They fled with the money bag. Then, on August 14, a Loomis armored truck was hit in front of a Wells Fargo Bank at 101 North Pecos Road in Henderson. The bad guys had guns and fled with the money bag. The fourth armed robbery happened on August 25, in front of a Wells Fargo Bank at 445 Windmill road. They robbed a Loomis armored vehicle and fled with the money bag. On September 8, the defendants were set to rob another armored vehicle at the Chase Bank located at 2165 East Windmill Lane. The defendants were apprehended and taken into custody by law enforcement before the robbery took place.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalty is up to life in prison for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.