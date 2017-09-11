Volunteer Fire Station Hosting Open House October 7

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Fire Station 78 in Goodsprings, Nevada is hosting a community open house on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with national Fire Prevention Week, October 8-14. Station 78 is located at 375 N. Beacon Street, 89019, in Goodsprings, about 35 minutes southwest of Las Vegas off I-15.

The open house will feature free hot dogs, popcorn, chips and drinks while supplies last, and tours of the fire station and equipment. A Mercy Air unit will make a landing during the event. Other expected participants include the Goodsprings Historical Society and an appearance by Smokey the Bear. The public also will be able to learn about how to become a fire station volunteer.

“Fire Station 78 and other volunteer fire stations throughout the County play a significant role in protecting the health and safety of our rural communities,” said Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager, whose Commission District F includes Goodsprings and nearby Jean, Nevada. “The open house will be fun and educational for the whole family, and we hope residents and visitors will come out and enjoy the event,” Brager said.

The open house will feature general information about fire safety. The theme of Fire Prevention Week this year is “Every Second Counts” and encourages people to have an escape plan in case of fire that includes two ways out of your home and a designated meeting safe spot outside where everyone knows to go.

“We appreciate the work our volunteer firefighters do to protect our rural communities in Clark County,” said Clark County Fire Chief Gregory Cassell. “The open house is an opportunity to meet the volunteers who serve the community, and to learning important fire safety information for you and your family,” Chief Cassell said.

In the event of a fire, it’s important to get out as quickly as possible and don’t take time to grab anything except family members. Residents are encouraged to practice a home fire drill at least twice a year. Once outside, don’t try to go back in. Also, make sure your address is clearly marked so firefighters can find youkr home in an emergency. More safety tips can be found on the Fire Department’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.