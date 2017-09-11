NDOT Undergoing A Nine Month Road Project To Cal State Line

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced Monday that it awarded at $19.8 million dollar paving contract to Aggregate Industries to repave a deteriorating 7.8-mile long stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between the California state line and Loran Station Road in Searchlight. The impacted section of roadway was last paved over 10 years ago.
The 9-month-long project calls for asphalt paving, drainage upgrades, fencing, and rip-rap. Other enhancements including replanting 2,000 cacti and erecting 5 miles of tortoise fencing. The project will move enough dirt to fill over 300 swimming pools and enough asphalt to pave 6,200 driveways. Construction is expected to begin in late October with anticipated completion by late summer 2018. Drivers can expect minor delays during daytime work week hours.
Drivers should also use caution while travelling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible.