Henderson Police Arrest Suspect In Road Rage Incident

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson police arrested 26-year old Aaron Keith early Monday morning for a road rage incident where he fired a number of gunshots into another car, striking a 77-year old driver in the leg.
On September 10 at 6:46 p.m., Henderson Police received reports that a suspect had fired several shots into another car during a road rage incident in the area of Pacific and Van Wagenen. The victim driver sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The suspect incident fled the scene.
Using information provided by witnesses, Henderson Police followed up on leads and identified Aaron Keith as the driver and person who fired the gun. Henderson Police arrested Keith around 2:50 a.m. Monday morning without incident at his Las Vegas home. During the arrest, a handgun was recovered that is believed to be the gun used in the crime.
Keith is being held at the Henderson Detention Center on charges of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, both felony charges.