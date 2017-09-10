HURRICANE IRMA: News and information Latest News | Live Streaming Coverage From Miami 

UNLV Bounces Back Big, Beats Idaho 44-16

Quarterback Armani Rogers #1 and head coach Tony Sanchez of the UNLV Rebels prepare to take the field before their game against the Howard Bison at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Howard won 43-40. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Lexington Thomas had a career-high 190 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Armani Rogers and Devonte Boyd had the longest pass play in school history and UNLV bounced back from one of the biggest upsets in college history with a 44-16 win over Idaho on Saturday night.

Thomas helped the Rebels, who lost 43-40 to 45-point underdog Howard at home last weekend, take control with touchdown runs of 60, 1 and 62 yards in the third quarter for a 34-10 lead.

After an Idaho touchdown, Armani hit Rogers for a 94-yard catch and run, a Rebel record by seven yards.

Armani was 10-of-16 passing for 193 yards and had his first career rushing touchdown in the first half when the Rebels (1-1) took a 10-3 lead. Boyd had two catches for 103 yards, giving him a school record 13 100-yard games and 2,838 career yards, second in program history.

Matt Linehan was 22 of 34 for 261 yards and a touchdown for Idaho (1-1), which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Jacob Sannon caught 11 passes for 109 yards, both career highs.

